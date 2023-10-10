Modular Home Giant Skyline Champion Acquires 19.9% Equity Interest in ECN Capital through Strategic Investment

On September 26, 2023, Skyline Champion Corporation, a notable producer of factory-built housing in North America, collaborated with ECN Capital Corp., a significant provider of business services to North American based financial entities, to bolster initiatives within the modular and manufactured home industries through a strategic investment and the creation of a new captive finance company.

Skyline Champion’s Influence in Modular Home Industry:

Skyline Champion has prominently positioned itself in the North American market as a leading producer of factory-built housing, extending its reach with 44 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and western Canada. The corporation employs approximately 7,600 individuals and boasts over 70 years of homebuilding experience, substantiating its influential presence in the modular home industry.

Their well-structured portfolio involves the manufacturing and modular homes, ADUs, park-models, and modular buildings, which significantly impact the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors. Moreover, they operate under several renowned brand names in the industry, like Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, and Moduline, expanding their domain and enhancing their market prominence.

Strategic Investment & Collaboration:

Skyline Champion’s strategic investment of approximately C$185 million in ECN Capital not only propels its financial stature but also facilitates a cooperative framework between the two entities, providing a platform to enhance their business operation and scale.

Champion Financing LLC:

With the establishment of Champion Financing LLC, which is 51% owned by an affiliate of Skyline Champion and 49% owned by Triad (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ECN Capital), a new avenue opens for tailoring retail finance loan programs for customers and branded floorplan offerings.

This initiative is poised to:

Drive greater product demand by furnishing broader and more attractive financing options and services.

Enhance Skyline Champion’s turn-key homebuying solutions while amplifying the perks of their digital and D2C strategic investments.

Generate increased retail loan originations and floorplan balances, propelling growth and scale efficiencies for Triad.

Ramifications for the Secondary Wood Manufacturing Industry:

Given the recent legislative developments, like Bill S-222, which promotes the utilization of sustainable building materials in public buildings, the integration and emphasis on sustainable materials, such as mass timber, in the modular home industry could gain momentum.

Skyline Champion’s integrated approach in providing end-to-end solutions – from manufacturing to financing – is likely to stimulate demand for modular homes. The secondary wood manufacturing industry could leverage this demand, especially in manufacturing components for modular homes, as they align with sustainability and environmental conservation.

Emphasizing innovative building materials and technologies like mass timber, the wood manufacturing industry can potentially explore and innovate new materials and technologies that align with the sustainability and low carbon footprint mandates.

Skyline Champion’s strategic investment and the creation of Champion Financing embody a significant forward step in consolidating its position and influence in the modular home industry. With ongoing legislative and environmental developments advocating for sustainability and lower carbon footprints, the secondary wood manufacturing industry could witness bolstered demand, especially if it aligns its production and innovation strategies with the prevailing and forthcoming trends in sustainable housing. Consequently, its role in supplying sustainable materials like mass timber for modular and manufactured homes becomes paramount, bridging eco-friendly practices with residential and commercial infrastructure development.