Mobile Saw Table

Festool Canada will reintroduce the STM 1800 Mobile Sawing Table, available at participating Festool dealers beginning August 3, enabling one person to manage unwieldy pieces of sheet goods on their own. The Mobile Sawing Table has adjustable features such as panel cleats, locking casters, and table leg heights so one person can load, tip, and align large sheets of material by themselves. The innovative new Mobile Sawing Table securely supports sheet goods up to 10’ x 7’ for versatile cutting applications and doubles as an assembly bench. For added efficiency, the Mobile Sawing Table folds into a compressed size for easy transport. The STM 1800 was first released in limited quantities in 2020 and has been brought back due to popular demand.

“We designed the STM 1800 for users at the job site, production shop, or small workshop who want a sawing table that is highly mobile and also user-friendly enough for one-person operation,” said Philip Strnad, marketing director for Festool Canada. “Any user will quickly realize the increase of efficiency and ease of use the STM 1800 provides.”

The STM 1800 features a low weight, robust chassis for easy mobility and adjustable, and removable support arms to ensure the table adapts to the material at hand. The new Mobile Sawing Table works in tandem with Festool’s portable track saws and guide rails to provide a mobile; precision panel saw system. Tools are not required for table set-up or adjustment, affording increased efficiency during the fabrication and assembly process.