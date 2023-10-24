Mobican announces major investments for the construction of a new LEED-certified factory

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, September 26th, 2023 – Mobican, a leader in the high-end residential furniture industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its project to establish a brand-new furniture production facility, which will obtain LEED certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). This initiative represents a significant step in their ongoing commitment to providing top-quality furniture that is made in Canada.

The current leadership of Mobican, composed of the second and third generation, believes that environmental responsibility is of great importance. The LEED certification of the new factory marks a major milestone in their goal to reduce their environmental footprint in the future.

The 98,000 square foot building will be located on Gaudette Street in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec and will be an ultra-modern facility designed to meet the strictest standards of sustainability, energy efficiency, and advanced technology. A substantial investment will also be made for machinery acquisition.

Mobican anticipates that construction will commence toward the end of 2023, with the factory becoming operational by the end of 2024. This expansion will double Thier production capacity, further solidifying Mobican’s position as an industry leader and enabling them to better serve thier business partners both nationally and internationally.