Recently at Council, the winners of the 2021 Mississauga Urban Design Awards were announced. The Urban Design Awards started in 1981 and aim to inspire and celebrate design leaders who help raise the quality of life for residents by shaping Mississauga’s diverse cityscape. This year, there are 13 award winners—including three People’s Choice Award winners—that exemplify the theme of the Identity of Urban Places. These winners also showcase some of the very best public and private urban spaces that Mississauga has to offer.

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, I would like to congratulate the winners of the 2021 Mississauga Urban Design Awards,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “The awards are a great opportunity to recognize the designers, architects, developers, and builders who have played a critical role in our efforts to build a world-class city. These private and public spaces beautify our city and provide much-needed green spaces, public art, and facilities for businesses and residents to enjoy.”

A jury of members from the design community and Ward 2 Councillor Karen Ras from the City of Mississauga selected the winners.

“The Mississauga Urban Design Awards is the longest-running awards program of its kind in Ontario,” said Andrew Whittemore, Commissioner of Planning and Building. “This year we are honoured to recognize these talented award-winners, who have all contributed to the unique identity and distinct character of Mississauga. I’d also like to thank the jury members for volunteering their time and expertise to help us recognize urban design excellence in Mississauga.”

Awards of Excellence

Lakeview Village Public Art Program

Owner: Lakeview Community Partners Ltd.

Consultants: NAK Design Strategies, Artscape

Waterside Executive Centre

Owner: Centre City Capital Ltd.

Consultants: Adamson Associates Architects, Baker Turner Inc.

Awards of Merit

Oak Park House

Owner: Irene Gankevitch

Consultants: Richard Mann, Stephen Shelton

Pine Sanctuary

Owner: City of Mississauga

Artist: Marc Fornes / Theverymany

The Spark

Owner: City of Mississauga

Consultants: Nathan Whitford / Urban Visual

The Huron

Owner: Starlight Property Group Holdings Ltd.

Consultants: Architecture Unfolded Inc., Baker Turner Inc.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Headquarters

Owner: Chartwell Master Care LP

Consultants: Sweeny&Co Architects Inc., NAK Design Strategies

Blum Canada

Owner: Blum Canada Ltd.

Consultants: ADG, Landscape Planning Ltd.

Nine Creeks Trail P-534

Owner: City of Mississauga

Consultant: Harrington McAvan Ltd.

Maanjiwe nendamowinan University of Toronto Mississauga

Owner: University of Toronto Mississauga

Consultants: Perkins&Will, Fleisher Ridout Partnership

People’s Choice Awards

This award is broken into three categories: urban elements, private projects, and public projects. The winners were chosen based on the highest total number of votes cast by Mississauga residents.

Urban Elements

The Spark

Owner: City of Mississauga

Consultants: Nathan Whitford / Urban Visual

Private Projects

Chartwell Retirement Residences Headquarters

Owner: Chartwell Master Care LP

Consultants: Sweeny&Co Architects Inc., NAK Design Strategies

Public Projects

Cooksville GO Station & Parking Structure

Owner: Metrolinx

Consultants: NORR Architects & Engineers Ltd., WalterFedy, Victor Ford and Associates Inc., Brodie & Associates Landscape Architects Inc.

To view the full jury report, visit: mississauga.ca/services-and-programs/building-and-renovating/urban-design/mississauga-urban-design-awards/.