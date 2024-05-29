Miralis Group Opens the Most Automated Plants in Its Industry in North America

Miralis Group officially inaugurated two new plants today in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard, near Rimouski, and in Quebec City, reaffirming its status as a North American leader in custom kitchen production. These facilities, which required investments of over $45 million, achieve an unparalleled level of automation and robotization on the continent. These two plants, in addition to Miralis Group’s first plant in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard, will allow the company to double its production capacity and meet the growing demand for its distinctive products in Quebec, Ontario, and the United States, especially in a context of labor shortages. They will create around thirty high-value-added jobs.

These $45 million investments were made possible with the valuable support of the Government of Quebec, through Investissement Québec, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ — Bas-Saint-Laurent, the Business Development Bank of Canada, M.R. Capital and Investments Inc., and the Government of Canada, through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

“Miralis has always positioned itself as a leader in manufacturing engineering in its industry in North America. Thanks to these major investments, we are now relying on these facilities to maintain that position. I am extremely proud to highlight the culmination of this project made possible through the unwavering support of our partners,” said Daniel Drapeau, CEO of Miralis.

“Committed to always offering the best products to our customers, we consider innovation a core value at Miralis. These two new plants herald the advent of kitchens fully designed by Miralis, from cabinets to countertops. We confirm our status as a leader in our industry, and we are very proud of it,” said Caroline Ruest, General Manager of Miralis Surfaces.

“The Government of Quebec is proud to support and assist local businesses in their innovation efforts. For Bas-Saint-Laurent, Miralis is synonymous with success, contributing to the region’s economic development for years. I am delighted with the completion of this modernization project, which will increase the company’s production capacity. I wish Miralis great success,” said Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regions.

“To face global competition, Quebec manufacturers must resolutely commit to technological transition. This is exactly what Miralis is doing with its two new plants. Founded in the 20th century, the company is now ready for the 21st century. We are proud to support Miralis’ projects with a $5 million investment, the largest from the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ du Bas-Saint-Laurent. Such projects are essential to ensure the sustainability of Quebec’s manufacturing SMEs and allow workers to acquire the necessary skills for cutting-edge equipment,” said Luc Pinard, President and CEO of Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ.

“Miralis demonstrates today that it is possible for a Quebec SME to be at the forefront of technology to increase its productivity and competitiveness while expanding into international markets. We are proud to see the commitment of Miralis, a member of MEQ, which now has the two most automated plants in its industry in North America,” said Véronique Proulx, CEO of Manufacturers & Exporters of Quebec.

Miralis Group is extremely proud to realize these two major projects. It is a key moment for the company and for the entire Miralis family. A special thank you goes to its partners and everyone present at these two inaugurations. Together, they continue to innovate in their field!