MIRAGE Buys Parquets Alexandra

MIRAGE, the manufacturer behind the Mirage, Vintage, and Ten Oaks brands of hardwood flooring, has purchased Parquets Alexandra.

Buying Parquets Alexandra adds value to MIRAGE providing it with the quality of their team, its brand recognition, and their finishing line capabilities. This acquisition will continue to strengthen and maintain MIRAGE’s positioning as one of the top hardwood flooring manufacturers in North America.

Pierre Thabet, President of MIRAGE, is convinced that this association will be beneficial to all parties involved, including customers, suppliers, and employees. “Parquets Alexandra is a great addition to our family of quality hardwood flooring brands. We will continue to focus on being the hardwood flooring experts in our industry.”

This new addition will eventually give MIRAGE access to an expanded and complementary range of products that will generate new sales opportunities to grow their business for the future.

Alexandra Fortier, President of Parquets Alexandra, will join the MIRAGE team and will lend her expertise to help the company continue to meet its growth objectives for the future.

“MIRAGE has a great business philosophy that uses good common sense in decision making. Innovation and progress will undoubtedly be part of this partnership. We are optimistic about the potential this decision will bring to both organizations,” says Mrs. Fortier.

Headquartered in St-Georges, Québec, MIRAGE has been a manufacturer of hardwood flooring since 1983. The ISO-certified company leverages the expertise of a 700-employee-strong workforce spread over five plants and a network of more than 1,200 retailers across North America.

Based in Lévis, Québec, Parquets Alexandra produces prefinished UV and oiled hardwood floors. Founded in 2007 by Alexandra Fortier, their sales network is mainly in Canada.