Microvellum Launches Comprehensive eLearning Platform for Woodworking Professionals

Microvellum has recently launched its new eLearning initiative, Microvellum University (MVU), a comprehensive training program designed to empower woodworkers in maximizing their use of Microvellum’s design-to-manufacturing software platform. MVU aims to teach the tools that thousands of woodworkers use to design, estimate, engineer, and build extraordinary products. Whether you’re a student, a new user, or an experienced user looking to refine your skills, the eLearning program offers training plans that cover the fundamentals of Microvellum software.

RJ Pranski, a woodworker with over 20 years of industry experience as an installer, product manager, and user of Microvellum software spearheads the MVU initiative as an instructor. Participants in the training program will gain insights into best practices and acquire essential skills to excel as drafters, engineers, and estimators, leveraging Microvellum software. The overarching objective is to empower individuals with the proficiency to confidently navigate and utilize Microvellum Toolbox. Each training plan includes practical projects and quizzes to apply your knowledge.

Currently, there are five available training plans encompassing Installation and Setup, Getting Started with Toolbox, From Plan to Production, Basic Engineering, and Design and Drafting. Additional videos, training plans, sample project data, and quizzes will be released throughout the year.

Microvellum is committed to educating and growing skilled users by addressing the skills gap in our industry through the continuous expansion of MVU’s resources.