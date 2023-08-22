Metrie Announces New State-of-the-Art Mill in Toronto

Metrie, North America’s largest manufacturer and distributor of millwork solutions, is making waves with its latest announcement: the establishment of a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Woodbridge, Ontario. The new mill, slated to be fully operational by year-end, is primed to leverage advanced technology to enhance Metrie’s industry-leading millwork solutions. Notably, it will bolster production for their patented Metrie Complete product line, streamlining the installation of pre-finished moulding and trim.

This strategic move underscores Metrie’s unwavering commitment to being North America’s foremost millwork supplier. According to Bill Geofroy, Metrie’s VP of Manufacturing, “The new Toronto location is our flagship manufacturing facility in the East. It is strategically designed to streamline our operations, improve efficiency, and reduce lead times.” This reiterates the company’s focus on efficient customer service across Canada’s East and the United States.

Kent Bowie, President & CEO of Metrie, adds, “Toronto Manufacturing is more than just a state-of-the-art mill. It is also our commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering unmatched value to our customers. It is the next step in our continuing evolution of product development and service offerings that will lead the millwork industry long into the future.” This sentiment reflects the company’s forward-looking approach to industry leadership.