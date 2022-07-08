Metrie Acquires American Millwork Distributor

Metrie, North America’s largest manufacturer and distributor of millwork and interior trim, acquired Tinder Wholesale, LLC, a Manassas, VA-based two-step interior and exterior millwork distributor.

The acquisition of Tinder is Metrie’s third acquisition within 18 months. Along with the purchase of EL & EL Wood Products Corp. in April 2022 and Pacific MDF Products Inc. and Canadian MDF Products Company in December 2020, the latest deal supports Metrie’s growth strategy and strengthens the overall supply chain for our partners.

“With this acquisition, Metrie continues to grow in our important U.S. Atlantic region,” says Kent Bowie, president & CEO, Metrie. “We believe Metrie has the most robust, integrated supply chain in the North American millwork industry, with a combination of internal manufacturing capability complemented by key partnerships with global leaders. The Tinder acquisition enables us to offer our existing—and new— Atlantic customers more innovative product and supply chain solutions.”

For nearly 100 years, Metrie has helped people transform their homes with high-quality millwork products. The Metrie story began in 1926 as a small, family-owned, and operated business in Vancouver, B.C. Since then, Metrie’s commitment to innovative design and exemplary craftsmanship has helped the company expand operations to include six solid wood and MDF manufacturing facilities, plus 26 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada. Metrie has grown over the last nine decades to become North America’s largest MDF moulding manufacturer.