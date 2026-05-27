McFaddens Appoints Pascali Margetis as Quebec Branch and Brand Manager

Würth McFadden’s Inc. has appointed Pascali Margetis as branch manager and brand manager for Quebec, expanding the distributor’s leadership team as it continues to grow its presence in the province.

The appointment was announced May 15. Margetis brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial and industrial sales and distribution management, with a background in branch operations, business development, and team leadership.

In his new role, Margetis will oversee branch operations and brand development activities across Quebec while working with customers and sales teams throughout the region.

“As a leader, my vision is to inspire and empower the team to achieve excellence through collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to corporate core values and principles through continuous improvement,” Says Margetis.

He added that the focus will include pursuing business growth while fostering accountability, trust, and open communication within the organization.

Prior to joining McFaddens in March 2026, Margetis spent six years with Grainger Canada, where he served as branch manager and held industrial sales and operations leadership responsibilities in Montreal.

Grainger Canada is one of the country’s largest distributors of maintenance, repair, and operational supplies, serving industrial and commercial customers across multiple sectors.

McFaddens said the appointment is intended to support new opportunities for customers throughout Quebec, with Margetis leading a regional team focused on sales growth and customer support.

The move reflects ongoing competition among industrial and woodworking supply distributors to strengthen regional leadership and customer relationships in key Canadian manufacturing markets, particularly in Quebec’s industrial and secondary wood manufacturing sectors.