Matt Fleming Assumes Leadership as the Head of SCM Canada

SCM is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Fleming as Country Manager to the Canadian subsidiary.

Having started his career in the woodworking industry in 2001, Fleming has represented several international brands. Most recently, he spent two years successfully managing and modernizing a multiline dealer in the metal cutting industry. Fleming brings a breadth of management expertise and a proven track record of cross-Canada sales success.

“I’m thrilled to join such an innovative and distinguished company as SCM,” says Fleming. “I look forward to leveraging my background in manufacturing industries to contribute to the continued growth and success of SCM Canada. We’re a dynamic team with lots of new developments on the horizon, and together we’ll strive to deliver exceptional value and service to our Canadian customers.”

SCM Canada has experienced significant growth in recent years, marked by several key achievements including the opening of a West Coast satellite office, the establishment of a showroom in Mississauga, strengthened dealer partnerships, and an expanded sales presence across the country. Fleming is eager to continue building on this momentum, bringing his extensive experience and enthusiasm to all initiatives.