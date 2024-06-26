Dave Banyard. President and Chief Executive Officer of MasterBrand, Inc.
MasterBrand, Inc. Announces $700 Million Senior Notes Offering

BEACHWOOD, Ohio,—MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) announced plans to offer $700 million in Senior Notes due in 2032. These notes will be backed by the company and its subsidiaries.

The funds raised will be used to:

  1. Acquire Supreme Cabinetry Brands, Inc.
  2. Refinance existing loans.
  3. Cover associated fees and expenses.

The notes will be sold to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. investors. They are not registered under U.S. securities laws and cannot be offered or sold in the U.S. without proper registration or an exemption.

