PRODUCTS

Marvelscan by Hexagon

The Marvelscan by Hexagon is a state-of-the-art handheld 3D scanner designed for unparalleled flexibility and precision in inspection tasks. Featuring complete wireless connectivity and photogrammetry-augmented functionality, Marvelscan allows for unrestricted movement and accurate scanning in hard-to-reach areas and deep cavities. It offers dynamic scanning modes that adapt seamlessly to different application needs, ensuring high-quality results without the need for complex part fixturing. Its lightweight, ergonomic design and built-in photogrammetry make it ideal for both large-scale and delicate parts, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in industrial environments.

For more information, visit the Marvelscan product page.

 

