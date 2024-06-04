The Marvelscan by Hexagon is a state-of-the-art handheld 3D scanner designed for unparalleled flexibility and precision in inspection tasks. Featuring complete wireless connectivity and photogrammetry-augmented functionality, Marvelscan allows for unrestricted movement and accurate scanning in hard-to-reach areas and deep cavities. It offers dynamic scanning modes that adapt seamlessly to different application needs, ensuring high-quality results without the need for complex part fixturing. Its lightweight, ergonomic design and built-in photogrammetry make it ideal for both large-scale and delicate parts, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in industrial environments.

