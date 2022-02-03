Making Mass Timber Work for High-Rise Residential in BC 

A Canadian study, conducted in partnership with WSP Canada, BTY Group, Axiom Builders, and ZGF, sought to understand the comparative building costs using mass timber products versus other forms of building materials. The report only conducted a like-for-like comparison, using the fluctuating cost data experienced in the mass timber supply chain in the British Columbia market, more specifically Vancouver.

“Our goal was to assess the viability of mass timber for this product type in BC by comparing the cost, construction methods, and schedules of a typical concrete high-rise in Vancouver to those for the same building using mass timber as the principal structural material. To undertake the study, the group created virtual models of the base building and conceptual models for side-by-side detailed comparisons.”

While the report was focused on a single major metropolitan market, the report’s findings apply to markets around the world for understanding the cost variables, benefits, and additional factors that create unnecessary risk in the project’s overall development:

Design for either timber or concrete, not both

Combining prefabricated structural materials with built-in place methods for the building structure and envelope produces only a marginal net increase in any potential efficiencies. An over-arching construction philosophy must be chosen early on and remain consistent by designing all aspects of the building – architecture, structure, and systems. Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA), not just construction

Optimized design for mass timber, increased offsite fabrication, appropriate code changes, and expansion of prefabrication trades and suppliers will accelerate the development of mass timber’s cost-competitiveness and maximize the available benefits. Stay with the method you choose

A design developed to maximize the benefits of reinforced concrete (RC) buildings does not translate to Mass Timber (MT) for cost competitiveness and adaptable unit design. Switching from RC to MT (or vice versa) at any stage past early conceptual building design and massing is inefficient – and not recommended. Adapt codes to support mass timber and offsite fabrication

Current regulations need to adapt to mass timber and offsite fabrication methods. Further testing of materials and assemblies needs to be completed to allow codes to adapt to mass timber and steel hybrid buildings. Integrate, prefabricate and coordinate to accelerate the schedule

Designing structural and envelope systems to maximize offsite prefabrication of all aspects of timber hybrid buildings, including the lateral system, will lead to faster on-site assembly, higher quality control, and fewer trades involved. Any prefabricated design for structure and envelope systems requires significant coordination and procurement in pre-construction. Schedule savings remain theoretical

Anticipated holistic schedule savings attributed to high-rise mass timber buildings have yet to be thoroughly proven in the field. The industry’s building philosophy must shift

The industry needs to shift its philosophy from “on-site building” to “on-site assembling” to be sustainable as prefabricated gains market share. This shift puts more emphasis on skilled designers and less focus on skilled labour.

These seven key findings from the research conducted led the group of companies to create ten recommendations for tall mass timber development:

Optimize design to maximize the benefits of using mass timber and prefabrication methods. This does not necessarily have to mean box-like, rectangular building forms. Adopt modern construction methods and DfMA holistically to amplify the inherent properties of prefabricated timber – and accelerate innovation in the design of an efficient and prefabricated lateral system. Focus on developing mass timber steel hybrid buildings. A steel lateral system maximizes the potential for significant schedule savings. Prefabricate the lateral systems to be modular like the gravity system of columns, connectors, and CLT panels. Consider prefabricated exterior envelope systems and balconies for optimal construction efficiencies. Space and unit planning in a prefabricated mass timber building should be more “structure forward” than a comparatively flexible concrete building. Address the floor plate concept early and systematically to avoid inefficient building footprint and materials constraints. Adopt extensive offsite prefabrication throughout the project for its broader benefits: faster construction times, better quality products and finish, and less waste. Evolve local codes to accept building materials and processes that maximize mass timber and prefabrication benefits for the design and construction of buildings exceeding 12 storeys. Focus on the 12-18 storey segment. Upskill local mass timber construction market on prefabrication methods to deliver schedule advantages. Educate insurers about mass timber building performance to create a new classification for buildings utilizing mass timber. Develop a comprehensive moisture management plan early in project planning.

The findings and recommendations revealed in the report provide a greater understanding of how to increase the adoption of mass timber by recognizing the challenges and opportunities for doing so. The report does not factor in the environmental benefits of this type of construction and depending on how the project owner values those benefits, from a monetary perspective, the case for increased adoption of mass timber construction becomes even greater.

Read the full report here.