Lynn MacKinlay Becomes New President of the Wood Manufacturing Council (WMC) 

The Board of Directors of the Wood Manufacturing Council (WMC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Lynn MacKinlay as the new President of the Council.

Lynn is a certified Red Seal Cabinetmaker with a Bachelor of Arts in history from Dalhousie University. She had a twenty-year career in industry working in architectural millwork, residential renovations and set construction in film and television. For the past 11 years Lynn has been lead professor of the Cabinetmaking Techniques program at Georgian College and has been in the role of Coordinator for both the carpentry and cabinetmaking programs at the Barrie campus for the last five years. Lynn has been active in promoting careers in skilled trades and wood manufacturing to people throughout Canada with expertise in support for underrepresented people transitioning into skilled trades careers. Lynn has considerable expertise regarding equity and diversity and addressing barriers to meaningful inclusion. Lynn has lived and worked in three provinces and lives in Barrie, Ontario.

WMC Chairman Pete Fournier, Triangle Kitchen, Dieppe, NB noted that “we are extremely pleased to have Lynn leading our team. She brings a tremendous breadth of experience – skilled trades, education, diversity – and she will make a tremendous contribution to our organisation. We look forward to having her lead our efforts to support the wood manufacturing sector to attract new workers with right skills and to enhance the skills of our existing workforce”. Richard Lipman, who has been with the Council for over 20 years, will be staying on for a short period to support the transition.

WMC is a National HR organisation that collaborates with industry, educators, trade associations and governments to implement HR solutions to ensure the success of the Canadian Advanced Wood Processing sector. WMC works to identify the necessary skills and knowledge required to address key issues affecting the sector in Canada and develops products and training programs to address HR challenges for the future success of the industry.