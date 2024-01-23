Luxo Marbre Set for a Revolutionary Leap with Government’s $335K Boost!

SAINT-RÉMI, QC, Jan. 17, 2024 – In an empowering move for Quebec’s economic development, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, MP for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of National Revenue, announced a significant investment in Luxo Marbre. Representing the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and responsible for CED (Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions), Minister Bibeau revealed a repayable contribution of $335,000 to increase Luxo Marbre’s competitiveness.

Founded in 1992, Luxo Marbre, known for its vanities, sinks, quartz tops, and bathroom accessories, is expanding its repertoire to include kitchen cabinets, shifting manufacturing back to Quebec from China. This strategic move demands sophisticated digital production equipment and the development of an innovation department and international marketing strategy.

Minister Bibeau expressed strong support for Quebec’s manufacturing businesses, stating, “Today’s announcement demonstrates once again our government’s commitment to manufacturing businesses in Quebec and Canada. By helping Luxo Marbre become more competitive and market its products internationally, we are supporting a local business as it expands into new markets, and we are continuing to promote Canadian products around the world.”

This sentiment was echoed by Minister Ferrada, who highlighted the central role of SMEs in community development. “SMEs are at the core of community development and are part of our government’s economic recovery plan. That is why I am delighted with CED’s support for this project by Luxo Marbre, to help it continue to grow and develop new markets. This innovative SME’s contribution to the economic vitality of the MRC des Jardins‑de‑Napierville is undeniable! Without a doubt, the success and spin‑offs of its project will be felt right across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada.”

Mathieu Gosselin, President of Luxo Marbre, expressed gratitude and optimism, saying, “The context of today’s market presents certain difficulties in the face of a new business reality, and this offers many opportunities for us to reinvent ourselves and innovate. We are therefore very grateful to have CED’s support to guide us in growing our market share. Thanks to the infrastructure put into place by our predecessors, today we can have the ambition to be a leader in North America, with the certainty that Luxo Marbre’s brand recognition is such that we have what we need to reach our target.”