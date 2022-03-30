LUMINA Series Edgebanders

Designed to meet the most stringent requirements in terms of quality and flexibility. The edgebanders in the LUMINA series from HOLZ-HER stand for the complete processing of modern edging and panel materials with invisible joints. Program selection allows the machine to be set up without even opening the hood to be ready for production immediately. The LUMINA series is your guarantee for absolute quality, flexibility, and productivity using high-quality glued as well as laser edging.

In addition to our LTRONIC and Glu Jet systems, our LUMINA series offers everything required for a professional edgebander. Up to 18 NC servo-axes for maximum automation of all machining units with exact repetition at the touch of a button. Even the pressure and glue quantity settings can be automatically made and adapted to the specific requirement. The HOLZ-HER LUMINA with LTRONIC laser edging unit sets the highest professional standards for edgebanding, without compromise.

Perfectly invisible joints with laser edging

Co-extruded and subsequently coated “Laser Edging” can be processed with Ltronic. The NIR module in our LTRONIC unit can transfer heat energy quickly and precisely to the exact point where it is required, making it ideal for activating function layers on laser edging.

HOLZ-HER Glu Jet System

The clear advantages of our hybrid technology, combined with the new HOLZ-HER thin-film technique, make the Glu Jet gluing system an all-rounder for artisans and industrial users. Invisible joints with PUR glue, which can also be used in wet areas, are an obvious choice for HOLZ-HER customers. Wafer-thin glue joints, easily equivalent to industrial laser edges, are easy to achieve with the HOLZ-HER Glu Jet System, offering unrivaled flexibility.

Starting with the state-of-the-art, high-gloss edging right up to solid wood edging with extremely high cross sections, HOLZ-HER remains unequaled in appearance, regardless of the material. HOLZ-HER sets the trends for tomorrow today.

PUR glue is the adhesive of choice for professional cabinet-makers

Industrial technology for small workshops – with the HOLZ-HER Glu Jet system, you can process PUR glue as standard, just as simply as EVA glue. Persuasive arguments for you and your customers:

No additional glue basin

No expensive nitrogen tanks

High strength joints for extremely long service life

Resistant to heat and water, providing quality advantages in all areas of cabinetmaking

PUR invisible joints with HOLZ-HER Glu Jet

With the new Glu Jet thin-film technology, the PUR glue penetrates deeply into the panel structure. Ensures high strength, waterproof, and simultaneously invisible joints. The advantages are obvious:

Top-quality

Invisible joint with PUR glue.

High strength glued joint

Waterproof quality

High resistance to heat

Simple cleaning

Hybrid technology – two perfectly combined systems

Edgebanders are decisive for furniture with a high-quality appearance. You can also profit from 45 years of HOLZ-HER technological leadership in edgebanding.

Change over from colored to neutral glue at the flick of the wrist.

Cartridge or granular form – the glue can be changed over in a few minutes.

Change from EVA to PUR glue is also possible within the shortest time.

And the entire system can also be completely cleaned in just a few minutes.

The change-over carriage allows the station to be removed easily, making cleaning the glue application nozzle even easier.

iTronic operating components