LUMINA Series Edgebanders
Holz-Her
Designed to meet the most stringent requirements in terms of quality and flexibility. The edgebanders in the LUMINA series from HOLZ-HER stand for the complete processing of modern edging and panel materials with invisible joints. Program selection allows the machine to be set up without even opening the hood to be ready for production immediately. The LUMINA series is your guarantee for absolute quality, flexibility, and productivity using high-quality glued as well as laser edging.
In addition to our LTRONIC and Glu Jet systems, our LUMINA series offers everything required for a professional edgebander. Up to 18 NC servo-axes for maximum automation of all machining units with exact repetition at the touch of a button. Even the pressure and glue quantity settings can be automatically made and adapted to the specific requirement. The HOLZ-HER LUMINA with LTRONIC laser edging unit sets the highest professional standards for edgebanding, without compromise.
Perfectly invisible joints with laser edging
Co-extruded and subsequently coated “Laser Edging” can be processed with Ltronic. The NIR module in our LTRONIC unit can transfer heat energy quickly and precisely to the exact point where it is required, making it ideal for activating function layers on laser edging.
HOLZ-HER Glu Jet System
The clear advantages of our hybrid technology, combined with the new HOLZ-HER thin-film technique, make the Glu Jet gluing system an all-rounder for artisans and industrial users. Invisible joints with PUR glue, which can also be used in wet areas, are an obvious choice for HOLZ-HER customers. Wafer-thin glue joints, easily equivalent to industrial laser edges, are easy to achieve with the HOLZ-HER Glu Jet System, offering unrivaled flexibility.
Starting with the state-of-the-art, high-gloss edging right up to solid wood edging with extremely high cross sections, HOLZ-HER remains unequaled in appearance, regardless of the material. HOLZ-HER sets the trends for tomorrow today.
PUR glue is the adhesive of choice for professional cabinet-makers
Industrial technology for small workshops – with the HOLZ-HER Glu Jet system, you can process PUR glue as standard, just as simply as EVA glue. Persuasive arguments for you and your customers:
- No additional glue basin
- No expensive nitrogen tanks
- High strength joints for extremely long service life
- Resistant to heat and water, providing quality advantages in all areas of cabinetmaking
PUR invisible joints with HOLZ-HER Glu Jet
With the new Glu Jet thin-film technology, the PUR glue penetrates deeply into the panel structure. Ensures high strength, waterproof, and simultaneously invisible joints. The advantages are obvious:
- Top-quality
- Invisible joint with PUR glue.
- High strength glued joint
- Waterproof quality
- High resistance to heat
- Simple cleaning
Hybrid technology – two perfectly combined systems
Edgebanders are decisive for furniture with a high-quality appearance. You can also profit from 45 years of HOLZ-HER technological leadership in edgebanding.
- Change over from colored to neutral glue at the flick of the wrist.
- Cartridge or granular form – the glue can be changed over in a few minutes.
- Change from EVA to PUR glue is also possible within the shortest time.
- And the entire system can also be completely cleaned in just a few minutes.
The change-over carriage allows the station to be removed easily, making cleaning the glue application nozzle even easier.
iTronic operating components
- Adaptive trimming blade: Full adaptive trimming blades with automatic pressure adaptation to match edge thickness and height.
- Adaptive pressure unit: The contact pressure of the individual pressure rollers is adapted perfectly to the application by an intelligent pneumatic system.
- Automatic glue quantity control: Automatic, requirement-adapted control of glue quantity with program selection.
- Automatic cleaning routine: Integrated, fully-automatic purging routine for PUR glue at the touch of a button on the control. This process completely purges the machine, full automatically, with the correct quantity of cleaner, at the right temperature and contact pressure. (Cleaning is required after 48 h = PUR reaction time).
- Remaining glue quantity indicator: The remaining quantity of glue and the running meters that can still be processed are automatically monitored by a special sensor in the system and displayed to the operator on the control.