Häfele Loox5 LED lighting is a perfect choice for retail and commercial settings. With numerous options for recessed mount spot-lighting and linear strip lighting, Loox5 creates atmosphere and emphasis where you need it most. This is an innovative lighting solution for furniture, cabinetry, and interiors – Loox lights and drivers are suitable for use within closet storage spaces.

The product is equipped with high-quality Samsung® LEDs, and colour temperatures available include: 2700 K, 3000 K, 4000 K, and 5000 K. Light output per meter options include: 920 lm, 970 lm, 1000 lm, and 1040 lm. Finally, the product is available in two lengths: 5m and 50m. The estimated lifetime of the bulbs is over 50000 hours.

Mounting is simple, thanks to the self-adhesive nature of the product.