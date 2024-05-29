London Approves First Office-to-Residential Conversion Project

The City of London has approved its first project under the new Office-to-Residential CIP Incentive Program. MAAS Group, a real estate development firm, will convert former office space at 166 Dundas Street into 15 rental apartment units. The project, which includes 14 two-bedroom and one one-bedroom units, will maintain the first two floors for commercial use. This initiative is set to receive $414,947 in incentive funding.

Incentivizing Conversions for Housing Supply

Approved by City Council in February 2024, the Office-to-Residential CIP Incentive Program aims to encourage office-to-residential conversion projects, increasing the supply of residential units in London’s downtown area. The program offers grants to eligible projects, covering development charges based on the number of bedrooms and total units created, with a cap of $2 million per property.

The new program is part of London’s broader strategy to address the housing crisis and meet its commitments under the Housing Accelerator Fund. As part of this fund, London aims to ease the process of building more rental units by changing local zoning regulations, investing in infrastructure, and incentivizing the conversion of unused commercial spaces into residential units.

City Leaders and Developers Collaborate

Mayor Josh Morgan expressed his enthusiasm for the program’s first successful application. “I’m incredibly pleased to see the first successful CIP incentive application coming through. Our community is desperate for more housing of all types, and the speed at which this proposal is moving reflects that,” Morgan stated. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the city and private partners to achieve the shared goal of increasing affordable housing and revitalizing vacant office spaces.

Samir Jan, President and CEO of MAAS Group, echoed the Mayor’s sentiments. “We are proud to be able to participate in the City of London’s Office-to-Residential program and bring much-needed residential units to the heart of London,” Jan said. He praised the city’s vision for transforming Dundas Place and revitalizing heritage buildings.

Encouraging Future Projects

The City of London is optimistic about the early interest in the Office-to-Residential CIP Incentive Program, seeing it as a catalyst for further conversions and additional residential units in the downtown core. Given the complexity and cost of such projects, the city encourages property owners and developers interested in office-to-residential conversions to connect with city staff or visit the city’s website for more information.

The Office-to-Residential CIP Incentive Program represents a significant step towards addressing London’s housing needs while simultaneously revitalizing underutilized office spaces. By fostering public-private partnerships and providing financial incentives, the city aims to create a more vibrant and livable downtown area.

For more information about the Office-to-Residential CIP Incentive Program, interested parties can visit City of London’s CIP Incentives.