Loewen names New President and CEO

Neil Fast is joining premium window and door company, Loewen, as president and CEO in January 2023. Al Babiuk, who will be retiring from the role of president and CEO on December 31st, led Steinbach, MB-Loewen through the most difficult times in the company’s history and leaves a great team behind.

“I can’t say thank you enough to all the Loewen teams, our partners, and our industry associations and competitors over the past 20 years, for the privilege of being allowed to have the leadership roles and relationships that I have had,” says Al Babiuk. “I look forward to many years of further success for the company, our team, and our partners.”

In roles including president, vice-president, and general manager with construction materials company Brock White, Fast delivered great results in both the Canadian and US market. As regional vice-president he led Cap Supply Canada through the challenges of COVID while strengthening the organization.

Separately, Bill Holt, who has almost 30 years of experience in the industry, joins Loewen as vice-president of sales & customer experience.