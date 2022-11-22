Lockdowel to Sell in Canada Through Richelieu

Lockdowel, the California-based provider of assembly and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, and architectural millwork says their fastener solutions will now be available for direct purchase in Canada through Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu, is a leading distributor and importer of specialty hardware, and complementary products, with a reputation of providing high-quality hardware with fast delivery. This one-two punch combination of delivery and quality products was important to Lockdowel, which helped seal the deal with the Canadian retailer.

“Many of our customers already enjoy the convenience of purchasing hardware from Richelieu,” says Jason Howell, CEO of Lockdowel Inc. “Our partnership with Richelieu will now provide them with the convenience of a one-stop shop when ordering Lockdowel parts in the Canada market.”

The good news for Canadian customers is that Lockdowel’s highest-demand products such as channel locks and cinch fasteners will be available through local Richelieu sales channels immediately.

Lockdowel Inc. manufactures a line of metal and plastic fasteners and drawer slides designed to facilitate fast assembly of cabinets, closets, furniture, and more. Their patented, invisible fastening solutions ensure substantial time and money savings, as well as durable joints.