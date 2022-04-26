Living And Dining Room Furniture Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts

According to a market report from Mordor Intelligence, the living and dining room furniture market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% in the 2019-2024 period. The report covers major international players operating in the living and dining room furniture market. In terms of market share, few major players currently dominate the market. However, demand is driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through the depth of products and superior customer service.

Furniture in the house makes the living environment more comfortable. The use of a dining room is no longer limited to eating and dining; it’s also the homework station for kids and a playroom for family. In general, the dining table is an inevitable element in the basic furnishing of the dining room.

The increasing demand for premium furniture is one of the critical drivers of the market. The rising purchasing power of households, changes in lifestyle, and the growing trend of purchasing living and dining room furniture through an online channel are expected to drive the market’s growth. Globalization has helped pave the way for easier facilitation and has increased the availability of living and dining room furniture products by offering a wide range of designs for customers.

The report provides a complete background analysis of the living and dining room furniture market, including an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and an overview of the market.