Lisa Goulet Recognized as a Top Woman Leader of Montreal by Women We Admire

Montreal, July 31 – Women We Admire, a prominent membership organization celebrating accomplished women executives and leaders in the U.S. and Canada, has unveiled its prestigious list of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montreal for 2023. Among these remarkable women is Lisa Goulet, the President and Co-Owner of Aiguisatek, a renowned tooling and sharpening company based in Delson, Quebec.

Lisa Goulet’s remarkable journey as a visionary leader in Montreal’s business landscape has been shaped by her unwavering commitment to excellence. With over two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, she possesses strategic decision-making and problem-solving capabilities acquired through her master’s degree in applied sciences and specialty in administration from McGill University. Throughout her career, she has held various management and leadership roles, driving the development of organ and tissue donation programs within hospitals and collaborating with government agencies.

In 2010, Lisa made a significant transition to the industrial sector and assumed the leadership of Aiguisatek, a family-owned company established by her father over thirty years ago. Under her guidance, Aiguisatek has emerged as an industry leader not only in Quebec but also beyond its borders. Lisa’s dedication to research, quality, and innovation has driven the company’s growth and transformation. She successfully modernized the company by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. Moreover, she steered Aiguisatek’s expansion into PCD cutting tools, solidifying its position as a trusted provider of high-performance tools. Emphasizing customer service, operational efficiency, and innovation, Lisa has created an environment of excellence, where service, quality, consistency, and innovation are paramount. Lisa Goulet’s recognition as a Top Woman Leader of Montreal reflects her exemplary leadership and dedication to driving innovation and growth within Aiguisatek, making her a true inspiration for aspiring women leaders in the industry.

About Women We Admire:

Women We Admire is a rapidly growing membership organization that brings together accomplished women executives and leaders across the U.S. and Canada. The organization provides a platform for networking, monthly virtual events with senior executives, messaging, and other benefits. It is dedicated to recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and reach their full potential.

About Aiguisatek:

Aiguisatek is a family business founded in 1986 by Mr. Conrad Goulet and has flourished over the years with contributions from various family members. As a leader in the tooling and sharpening industry, Aiguisatek is driven by core values of integrity and customer success. The company’s service center boasts cutting-edge equipment, allowing for the distribution of high-performance industrial cutting tools. Working closely with wood industry manufacturers, Aiguisatek optimizes cutting tool performance, reducing production costs, and enhancing productivity. The company attributes its success to its dynamic team, business partners, and suppliers, who have played a pivotal role in its recent expansion.