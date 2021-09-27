The first edition of LIGNA.Innovation Network kicked off on Monday. From September 27 to 29, the new digital meeting place for the woodworking and wood processing industry connected international companies, suppliers, users, research, and education, promote dialogue around the focus topics of Woodworking Transformation, Prefab Building Processes in timber construction, and Green Material Processing, and highlight opportunities for the industry. The new format of Expo, Conference and Networking is organized by Deutsche Messe Hannover and the VDMA Woodworking Machinery Association.

More than 110 national and international companies showcased comprehensive product overviews and best-case applications in the EXPO area and provided concrete solutions via Livestream and video chats. These include companies such as Biesse, Bürkle, Dieffenbacher, Homag, Siemens, Siempelkamp and Weinig. Networking functions enabled visitors to find suitable contacts and connect directly with exhibitors and other participants.

The two-day conference program with more than 80 international speakers also offers new formats for learning about trends and initiating contacts. It was streamed live from the H’Up in Hall 18 at the Hannover Exhibition Center.

The LIGNA.Forum digital focused on Woodworking Transformation through digitization and networking. Another topic is dedicated to Prefab Building Processes in timber construction. The agenda includes presentations and discussion panels on automation and efficient manufacturing processes in wood construction and ways to network woodworking.

In the Wood Industry Summit digital, everything revolves around Green Material Processing. Experts showed the economic and technical innovations resulting from new processing technologies of wood and wood components as the most important renewable resource for new materials and uses.

Woodcraft was not be neglected either. In the “Spotlight Handwerk” (Spotlight Craft), experts provided impulses and suggestions on various topics such as asbestos and occupational health and safety, digital measurement in the craft trade, or digitalization in training via video stream and chat offerings.

In addition, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Holzbau Deutschland presented the German Timber Construction Award 2021 at the LIGNA.Forum digital.

On September 29, 2021, the DIPA (Digital Printing Association) Symposium on Surface Design with Digital Printing will be streamed live from the H’Up in Hall 18 as a hybrid event. Under the motto “Create your own surface,” experts will highlight current trends for designing high-quality and individual surfaces and report on their experiences.