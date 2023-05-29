Lift, 180 N, 3.3 kg, 90

This Hettich flap fitting is designed for wooden fronts or framed wooden fronts. These fittings are suitable for hole line applications, specifically for fast and easy installation in a system 32 configuration. The recommended dimensions for the flaps are a height ranging from 200 mm to 500 mm and a width ranging from 300 mm to 1000 mm. The fitting is fittings are constructed using steel that has been nickel plated. This plating not only enhances the appearance but also provides durability and corrosion resistance to the fittings.