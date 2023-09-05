Level Up! Ontario’s Multi-City Career Fairs Aim to Bridge Skilled Trades Gap

The Ontario government is gearing up to double the scope of its skilled trades career fairs, aiming to engage more young individuals in the trades industry. With over 25,000 students in grades 7 to 12 as the target audience, the Level Up! series of dynamic career fairs will introduce them to 144 different trades, from electricians to boilermakers. These fairs will take place in various cities, including Hamilton, Windsor, Sault Ste. Marie, Oshawa, and Dryden, to name a few.

Premier Doug Ford emphasized the importance of attracting young people to the trades, especially as the province requires over 100,000 new skilled trades workers in the coming decade for its infrastructure projects. The Level Up! fairs will offer interactive exhibitions, hands-on activities, and direct interactions with tradespeople and employers.

Furthermore, the Ontario government is investing $24 million in the Apprenticeship Capital Grant program for 2023-24. This funding will support 66 training institutions in upgrading their facilities and equipment to enhance hands-on learning for students and apprentices. The recent 24% increase in apprenticeship registrations is attributed to the government’s significant investments in skilled trades and the establishment of Skilled Trades Ontario.

According to Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, the government’s focus is on inspiring students through hands-on learning, fostering apprenticeship pathways, and strengthening foundational skills. As the province currently faces nearly 300,000 job vacancies, with one-fifth of new job openings anticipated in the skilled trades sector by 2025, these career fairs are a critical step towards building a robust and skilled workforce.

For students interested in attending these career fairs, the government encourages them to contact their school board’s Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) recruiter, a teacher, or a school guidance counselor for registration.

Event Schedule – Level Up!, the Ontario-wide, multi-day career fair

September 19th and 20th — Canadian Lakehead Exhibition, 425 Northern Avenue, Thunder Bay

September 27th and 28th — The Machine Shop, 83 Huron Street, Sault Ste. Marie

October 3rd and 4th — Sudbury Community Arena, 240 Elgin Street, Sudbury

October 17th and 18th — First Ontario Centre, 101 York Boulevard, Hamilton

October 25th and 26th — LaSalle Event Centre, 970 Front Road, Windsor

November 1st and 2nd — Western Fair Pavilion, 316 Rectory Street, London

November 15th and 16th — International Centre – Hall 1, 6900 Airport Road. Mississauga

November 21st and 22nd — Tribute Communities Centre, 99 Athol Street East, Oshawa

November 28th and 29th — EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Drive, Ottawa

[1] https://levelupontario.ca/