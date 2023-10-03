Lethbridge College Graduate Wins $150,000 Vanier Scholarship for Innovative Housing Research

Tristen Brown, a 2018 graduate of Lethbridge College’s Civil Engineering Technology program, has secured a significant achievement by winning the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship (VCGS). This prestigious scholarship, valued at $50,000 per year for three years, is awarded to exceptional graduate students in Canada who exhibit leadership skills, research potential, and outstanding academic excellence.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in 2020 and a master’s degree in 2022 at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Brown is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Civil Engineering. His research is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to address housing challenges faced by Indigenous communities across Canada, particularly those subjected to extreme climate conditions.

Brown’s vision for the scholarship is clear: “This scholarship will help me push my research topic to many communities throughout Canada by implementing a strategic housing solution.” He intends to travel and engage with communities in need of housing solutions, sharing his findings through publications and conferences.

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship program, initiated by the Government of Canada in 2008, aims to attract and retain outstanding doctoral students, establishing Canada as a global hub for research and higher learning. Vanier Scholars, like Tristen Brown, contribute significantly to research excellence in various fields, including social sciences, humanities, natural sciences, engineering, and health.

Tristen Brown’s journey from Lethbridge College to Lakehead University showcases the impact of education and dedication in the field of Civil Engineering. His work not only reflects his commitment to academic excellence but also his dedication to improving housing conditions for Indigenous communities in Canada.