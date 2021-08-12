LestaUSA Introduces New Technology to Increase Production Capacity

LestaUSA has announced its entry into the wood market to allow furniture and woodworking manufacturers of any size to increase capacity by 50% without the need to hire additional staff. This is possible thanks to their self-learning robotic finishing technology and scanning solutions. They made quite the impression last month at AWFS.

LestaUSA builds, integrates, and supports Lesta self-learning robotic and scanning technology designed to streamline finishing operations. The company is dedicated to automating solutions for the finishing industry and has proven solutions for all types of wood production.

“What makes this technology unique is that it’s so simple that manufacturers of any size can be finishing robotically on Day One following installation,” said Derek DeGeest, President of LestaUSA. “Successful painting automation needs software integration for simple spray controls to fine-tune the program and adjust for day-to-day variables. Lesta software gives your painter the tools to control the robotic system’s painting parameters, recipes, and quality. A perfected balance of robot and painter.”

While other robotic finishing technology requires engineers and robotic programmers, Lesta Self-learning robots allow your painter to teach the robot how to paint complicated parts in a weightless self-learning mode. Every gun angle, trigger pull, and spray technique is recorded in real-time, saved, and then duplicated by the robot on future pieces.

LestaUSA is about working together to provide turn-key robotic solutions. This technology addresses the struggles everyone has and will improve the finishing industry for U.S. manufacturers by breaking down the barriers of automating complex parts. LestaUSA builds, integrates, and supports its finishing technology right here in the U.S. Finishing automation isn’t new. Still, the ability to have robots complete the work without complicated programming or teach pendants in North America is. Lesta robotic solutions are innovative and promise to change the way finishing is done.

Lesta technology is available for Cart Systems for complex furniture, a 3D Scanning and Carousel System for panels and drawers, and a 3D Scanning for Overhead Conveyor and Cart Systems for doors. These Lesta solutions can be added to any cart or conveyor system.

“Lesta breaks down the barriers of automating complex parts,” added DeGeest. “It empowers your painter to use their knowledge to automate repetitive painting tasks and frees them up to focus on improving quality. A perfect balance of robot and painter—giving more gun-on time, increasing production, reducing overspray, and improving working conditions.”

The wood industry has unique challenges. Among the biggest is the need to keep up with production demands with existing staff due to the limited availability of workers. Lesta robots solve this challenge in two ways, depending on what’s being painted. For larger pieces, the robot enters a weightless self-learning mode, and it records the precise movements of a human painter and repeats them on future pieces. The robot is programmed using a 2D or 3D scanner for panels, drawers, and doors, and pieces are fed through either a carousel or conveyor system.

Successful painting automation needs software integration that provides spray controls for painters to fine-tune the program and adjust for day-to-day variables. Automating a painting process is about more than a robot spraying parts. It’s also automating part transfer to maximize the robot’s potential and keep it spraying. Scanning and autonomous program generation allow precise robotic automation of gun path, distance, and speed to save time and material.