Lee Valley Tools Launches Inspiring Campaign for National Woodworking Month

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ – To celebrate National Woodworking Month, Lee Valley Tools is sharing the passion of woodworking with a community of experienced craftsmen and aspiring hobbyists with a new campaign under the company’s evergreen brand series, Making Happiness. Throughout the month of April, Lee Valley Tools is spearheading the narrative, hosting in-store events and interactive workshops, while also releasing original content that inspires their community to immerse themselves in their craft.

“April is National Woodworking Month – the perfect time to learn a new skill or embark on a new project.” says Jason Tasse, President and COO of Lee Valley Tools. “Our dynamic programming speaks to both the experienced woodworker and the younger generation of aspiring crafts people, encouraging them to embrace woodworking and learn a new skill that involves more than just their two thumbs. Woodworking is a core line of business for our brand, and we are excited to create opportunities for makers to have the confidence to create something with their hands, supporting them every step of the way.”

The Making Happiness campaign is an evergreen series for Lee Valley Tools and is centered around highlighting the essence of the Lee Valley brand. Whether you are a novice hobbyist or experienced craftsperson, the content aims to illustrate how the journey of creating something with your hands can lead to a unique sense of accomplishment that is unmatched. Acting as a trusted advisor within the woodworking space, the campaign speaks directly to their community of woodworkers by showcasing the intrinsic appreciation for craftsmanship – from simple projects to ambitious projects.

Lee Valley Tools is launching this campaign with a series of online and in-store activations, starting on April 5 and 6 from 10:00am to 5:00pm Lee Valley is hosting a Power Tools Event across all store locations. Throughout this two-day event, there will be live demonstrations of new products from Laguna Tools, Mirka, SawStop, Rikon and Festool. There will also be giveaways, contests and a team of trusted advisors who will be on-site fielding questions, offering advice and helping guests select the right tools for their projects.