Large-scale Robot Timber Fabrication

Assistant Professor David Correa from the University of Waterloo, Director of Technology Oliver David Krieg from Intelligent City, and Associate Professor AnnaLisa Meyboom from UBC SALA will hold a technical workshop on robotic fabrication in collaboration with UBC Centre for Advanced Wood Processing (CAWP). While many industries have made leaps and bounds in adopting highly flexible and fully automated fabrication workflows using robotics, the construction and design industry is only starting to open the door to these technologies.

Recent developments in robotics combined with more accessible design-to-fabrication tools can now offer architects, designers, and fabricators unprecedented access to a new design paradigm.

We are pleased to welcome two experts to share their knowledge and experience with students and practicing architects here at UBC. Using a state-of-the-art eight-axis industrial robotic work cell in the CAWP pilot manufacturing pilot, the workshop will guide participants through the unique technical and conceptual foundations that underpin robotic milling in wood by developing and constructing a full-scale fabrication project.

The following are two options for this workshop:

Part I (1 day): Robotic Fabrication Seminar and Robot Training

The one-day session will cover an overview of robotic fabrication in timber, introduction to the computational design tools used in the workshop, and introduce robot operations

Part II (3 days plus optional two-day): Fabrication/Prototyping Workshop

The full three-day, plus optional two-day, workshop will directly engage the design and fabrication process participants. Participants will start with base geometry during the design phase and generate a buildable structure using computational design tools. A prototype structure will be machined and assembled on the UBC Campus.

For more details: Agenda

Register Online: Robotic Fabrication Workshop

Event will take place February 19-23.