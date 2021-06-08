Krug is Expanding

Founded in 1880, Krug is one of Canada’s oldest furniture manufacturers. For over more than 140 years, Krug has earned a reputation for well-made, durable products of the finest quality. For office spaces, this includes private office casegoods, conference and meeting room furnishings, and a wide range of seating solutions, which are also widely used in higher education and hospitality environments.

Their products are specified by architects, designers, and other furniture professionals for beautiful spaces worldwide and have showrooms across North America.

Krug is now acquiring new land and buildings that will enable growth and expansion and substantial efficiency improvements throughout operations. This includes 24 acres of land, two existing buildings totaling 135,000 square feet, and renovations on the larger building that will be completed later this year.

This is a massive increase from their current 750,000 square foot facility located in the heartland of Southern Ontario, which includes a dedicated distribution center.

“It’s a significant investment in, and commitment to, Krug’s immediate and long-term future. At a time when some others in our industry are pulling back, we’re taking a major step forward, and setting the company on a path for growth by accelerating the expansion of our product offering, and allowing us to expand our manufacturing capabilities,” says Len Ruby, president of Krug.