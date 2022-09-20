Kitchen Shipping Checklist

So, whether you’re shipping your first, fifteenth, or five-thousandth kitchen, if you feel that you could use a quick refresher, take a look at this ultimate pallet shipping checklist, and make sure that you’re always prepared to ship.

Know Your Pallets

Just as you’d choose the correct size box to ship your product; you need to determine the right pallet to use. Let’s get a common question out of the way: what is the difference between pallets and skids? The short answer is that skids have no bottom slats to act as a base. While this typically makes them lower cost and lighter weight, pallets are better for transport, whereas skids are better for storage.

Past that, it’s essential to know what type of pallet is best to use for your cargo. Wooden pallets are the most commonly used; however, plastic, metal, and even biodegradable cardboard-based pallets serve a purpose for shipping specific goods.

Prepare Your Goods

Preparing kitchens to ship via a pallet is a two-fold endeavour, as you must pack your cabinets and build your pallet correctly. When building your pallet, it is best practice to stack your cabinets with the heaviest on the bottom and the lightest on top. Using an interlocking pattern on each layer can help prevent toppling, and using cardboard slip sheets between layers can help prevent sliding.

While it is ideal for building a stack of goods that neatly covers a pallet’s standard 40” by 48” surface area, not all cabinets will have the proper dimensions to accommodate this. In these cases, keeping your stacked pieces centred on the pallet is the best practice and avoiding overhang on all sides.

Secure Your Pallet

Plastic stretch wrap is the most versatile and widely used method of securing your pallet; however, plastic or metal strapping may occasionally be used, often in conjunction with stretch wrap. Plastic strapping is better suited for lighter loads and larger boxes, while metal strapping should be used when transporting heavy items like granite countertops. These should also be used before a pallet is wrapped to avoid tears in the stretch wrap.

Complete Your Paperwork

Proper documentation is arguably an essential part of shipping anything. The documentation you submit to the carrier, consignee, and relevant government bodies must be as thorough and accurate as possible.

There is certainly no shortage of documents required for shipping freight, especially when shipping freight cross-border; however, the following are the most common documents needed for freight shipping and are the documents you should be most familiar with. The BOL is the document that serves as the contract between the shipper, carrier, and consignee for goods and services rendered. A Customs Invoice is a mandatory document used to declare the value of goods on a shipment to clear customs. A Shipping Label contains your shipment’s shipping and returns addresses, tracking information, and pallet weight.