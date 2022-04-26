Kitchen Furniture And Fixtures Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts

According to a market report from Mordor Intelligence, the Kitchen Furniture And Fixtures market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024. A complete background analysis of the kitchen furniture and fixtures market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and a market overview, is covered in the report.

Developed regions with a high percentage of the population living in the urban areas have been the primary consumers of kitchen furniture and fixtures. This is likely to present the market with tremendous growth opportunity and potential shortly. The surging urbanization and remodeling of residential kitchens are the key market drivers. Furthermore, Kitchen furniture and fixtures are gaining prominence in investments with consistent growth in the hotel industry, which drives travel and tourism growth.

Kitchen specialists, such as independents and retail chains, account for the largest proportion of kitchen furniture sales. Such outlets have increased in proportional importance at the expense of DIY outlets as consumers emphasize design and quality. Sales through kitchen specialists account for the largest portion of the total market value.

The report covers major international players operating in the kitchen furniture and fixtures market. In terms of market share, few major players currently dominate the market. However, demand is driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through the depth of products and superior customer service.