Kitchen Cabinet Market Trends Report

The kitchen cabinets market is estimated to be valued at over USD 160 billion in 2025, and it is projected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% in the forecast period. This data comes from the Kitchen Cabinets Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022-2027) report from Mordor Intelligence.

Key Drivers

The key driver for kitchen cabinets is the construction of residential buildings rapidly growing globally. The increasing demand for space-saving and proficient storage that optimizes the usage of small spaces among consumers is expected to drive the product demand. Customization is estimated to drive the market in the coming future to conform to the unique needs of modern consumers.

Numerous technological innovations are making the kitchen cabinet industry more reachable and attractive to customers. The slide-glide technology has resulted in bigger shelves that can handle heavier items. Utensils, cutlery, and spices, to bulkier items, like pots, pans, dishware, and chopping blocks, can now be stored in drawers. One of the emerging trends in cabinets in developed countries is more gravitation toward drawer-only base cabinetry. The rise in modern infrastructure facilities worldwide is also expected to encourage the demand for ready-to-install kitchen cabinets. However, the low demand in emerging and under-developed countries, mainly because of low disposable income and gradual growth in development, may limit the overall growth of the ready-to-install kitchen cabinets market globally.

Key Market Trends

A study by official US sources found that most homeowners who upgraded their kitchen opted for custom and semi-custom designs in their kitchen cabinets. The availability of customized kitchen cabinets at affordable prices, compared to conventional kitchen cabinets, is increasing their demand in the region, supporting the global trend.

Recessed door styles dominated the market among the different door styles for cabinets. There is a positive outlook for wooden components and industrial products throughout the United States, a vital part of cabinets, store fixtures, and other wood industries. Among the materials used, paint is the predominant choice for kitchen cabinets, followed by wood and glass. Residential project markets in the United States also aid the high growth of countertops in renovation models, as homeowners opt for larger kitchens.

Competitive Landscape

The kitchen cabinets market is highly competitive, as many players are opting for different strategies to meet the diversifying needs of the consumer. As global players enter newer markets, they threaten the local players. This is anticipated to strengthen the kitchen cabinet market in the form of collaborations and mergers. Manufacturers aim to improve the ease of use of furniture by making proper design alterations to suit customization. There are several opportunities in the affordable and rental kitchen cabinet sector. Design inventions and focus on customer experience are the other critical areas with significant potential for the kitchen cabinet market participants.