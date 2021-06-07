Kinvaro T-Slim Lifter System, Grass America

Grass America’s Kinvaro T-Slim is an ingenious new lifter system for wooden flap doors that creates new possibilities in designing overhead wall cabinets. The Kinvaro T-Slim combines the aesthetic advantages of almost invisibly blending into furniture cabinetry with the functional benefits of highly smooth movement, outstanding strength, and durability.

The Kinvaro T-Slim fittings are hidden from view: engineers have succeeded in reducing the width of the complex flap mechanism to a compact 12 mm, small enough to be inserted into wood and MDF side walls as thin as 16 mm. Alternatively, the ultra-thin mechanism can be screwed onto sidewalls and hidden by overlaying cover plates available in multiple colours. The clean look of sidewalls with all the fittings hidden is a more appealing design when cabinets are open.

Hiding the lifter fittings is especially important for designing wall cabinets usually mounted at eye level. Grass is the first to market with an invisible flap fitting solution that meets this design requirement, carrying forth its 70-year tradition as a pioneer and innovator.

In addition to the aesthetic advantages, the size reduction also offers another benefit: the flap lift mechanism takes up little room so that storage space can be used to its full potential.

Grass didn’t sacrifice functionality and strength to achieve the aesthetic breakthrough of invisible fittings. The movement of the Kinvaro T-Slim is smooth, secure, and precise.

Wall cabinets with front flaps provide storage space at an ergonomically optimal height. They’re easy to reach, and the storage space is quickly accessible. For these reasons, wall cabinets are often used as storage fixtures in kitchens, bathrooms, offices, living rooms, laundry rooms, and bedrooms. The innovative Kinvaro T-Slim flap lifter will make wall cabinets even more usable and attractive.