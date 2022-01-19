KCD Software offers latest TAG Hardware products

KCD Software is proud to announce the updated integration of TAG Hardware library of products that can be imported into KCD Software. This new integration is now available for the updated version 10.

KCD Software customers and TAG Hardware customers alike will be impressed with the integration of the new and updated TAG Hardware library of products, with the added convenience of a new pricing feature. Customers can now incorporate all current TAG Hardware products into their designs and share 3D drawings with their clients. When the job is ready to be built, KCD Software enables users to easily produce a list of products needed for the job, with the necessary item numbers to order from TAG Hardware or their authorized distributor, Häfele. This new product and pricing integration saves time, ensuring no item is missed and enables designers to keep on top of industry design trends.

The KCD Software version 10 update includes many new and updated TAG Hardware products. New additions include the Symphony Wall Organizer and the new Symphony Office Organizer to maximize storage on the under-utilized open wall. Another significant addition is the showcase Illuminated Glass Shelf, with integrated lighting and wiring. Other new products include TAG Hardware’s complete selection of Decorative Handles and Knobs, new closet mirrors, like the Elite Sliding Full Rotation Mirror, and more hooks like the boutique-inspired Elite Waterfall Hook. TAG Hardware also updated all libraries imported into version 10 of KCD Software to include the latest popular finishes: Matte Gold and Slate. So now designers can create fantastic closet designs in all of TAG Hardware’s six coordinated finishes.

KCD Software and TAG Hardware worked together on developing this new integration. KCD Software verified the product integration and set the new pricing component, while TAG Hardware worked on inputting 3D modeling of TAG products directly into KCD Software.

“The collaboration between TAG Hardware and KCD Software to integrate TAG Hardware products into their design software has created a real advantage for the industry,” said TAG Hardware’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Ian Povey. “Together, we have developed an improved CAD software experience, providing access to designing with TAG Hardware products while meeting market demand. It’s a great step forward for both TAG and KCD Software, but more importantly, a win for designers and shop owners.”

KCD Software’s Ken Frye expressed his enthusiasm on the release of TAG’s integration in KCD Software. “TAG Hardware is once again leading the way with the latest products and designs the Closet and Storage industry craves, and we are thrilled to share these enhancements with our customers. We receive customers’ requests to incorporate modern features into their designs, and this is just one of the ways they can do so.”