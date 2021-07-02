Kalesnikoff Selected for Three Significant Canadian School Projects

Kalesnikoff announces new mass timber projects at three Canadian educational institutions: Bayview Elementary in Vancouver, British Columbia; Humber College in Toronto, Ontario; and the University of Victoria in British Columbia.

“These are among the first major cross-laminated timber (CLT) projects that will be built with our local, high-quality mass timber products, and we are especially proud to support the development of our education infrastructure products and services,” said Chris Kalesnikoff, chief operating officer of Kalesnikoff. “This is just the beginning of this next phase of our company as the use of mass timber in North America continues to expand.”

Kalesnikoff was selected for these important projects through an open competitive procurement process. Since 1939, the Kalesnikoff family company has grown a legacy of trust and integrity while practicing sustainable forest management. Inspired by forests, Kalesnikoff’s wood experts have evolved through four generations of specialty timber manufacturing experience.

Kalesnikoff currently has 160 employees and is North America’s most advanced fully integrated multi-species mass timber company. Kalesnikoff is committed to supporting their customers, communities, and the environment, making the best use of every log they touch. The company is proud to give back to the local community through its “Kalesnikoff Cares” program which supports initiatives and events to help local children and families.

Partnering alongside Francl Architecture, structural engineers at Fast + Epp, Chandos Construction, and Kinsol Timber, Kitsilano’s new Bayview Elementary school project will be just under 40,000 square feet. Kalesnikoff will provide certified sustainable spruce cross-laminated timber and fir glulam beams for this entirely mass timber building, using cross-laminated timber for walls as well as roof and floor plates.

Working through an integrated project delivery model alongside Diamond Schmitt Architects, Entuitive Consulting Engineers, and EllisDon Construction, Kalesnikoff is providing CLT and glulam to the eight-storey Humber College project in Toronto. As a design-assist partner, the Kalesnikoff team will work closely with the design team to optimize this unique mass timber structure.

Lastly, Kalesnikoff is also taking part in the construction of the University of Victoria’s new student residence and dining hall by providing over 600 cubic metres of certified sustainable spruce CLT and fir glulam. Also working on this project will be Perkins & Will Architecture, structural engineers at Fast + Epp, EllisDon Construction, and Kinetic Construction.