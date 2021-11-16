K 740 S sliding table panel saw

The new FELDER K 740 S combines performance and comfort in a space-saving, solid design. A large and powerful circular characterizes the machine saw unit with a maximum cutting height of 140 mm when using a Ø 400 mm saw blade. It is also possible to use an electrically driven scoring unit with a Ø of 120 mm in combination with a Ø 350 mm main saw blade. Even cuts through materials with sensitive surfaces become a breeze.

With the tilting saw blade unit and precision double guiding for precise angle and height adjustment, the K740 S guarantees a new dimension of efficiency. With the solid outrigger tables on both the Professional and S models, the panel saws leave nothing to be desired. Protected from dust and maintenance-free, the X-Roll format sliding table ensures perfect woodworking for many years. The K 740 S is equipped with a tilting FELDER overhead saw guard for optimum extraction results and the highest level of work safety. The optional “Power-Drive” package with electronic saw blade height and angle adjustment accurate to a tenth of a millimetre brings precision and operating comfort to your workshop that is simply another class.

The intelligent parallel cutting fence brings superior comfort and impressive productivity to every workshop. It is an optional feature of the K 740 S to quickly move with a tenth of a millimetre to the specified position at the push of a button, guided on a linear guide system with ball-screw bearing, thus ensuring precise cutting results quickly and easily. A six-year guarantee on the patented “Easy-Glide” tilting guide system and a ten-year guarantee on the proven FELDER “X-Roll” sliding table system ensure maximum reliability for years to come.