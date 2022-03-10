Journeypersons Earnings Across Canada

Journeypersons who certified in 2018 had a median employment income of $60,450 in 2019, one year after certification. The highest year-over-year growth in median earnings was observed in construction-related trades.

Examining the employment income and mobility of journeypersons helps provide a better understanding of the economic environment of the trades in Canada. The Canadian Apprenticeship Longitudinal Indicators publication examines the 2019 pre-pandemic earnings and mobility of journeypersons certified in 2018.

The median employment income of journeypersons who certified in 2018 was highest in the territories ($83,700), Alberta ($74,870), and Saskatchewan ($68,390), while median earnings were lowest in Prince Edward Island ($45,790), Quebec ($52,430) and New Brunswick ($56,470). Although western and northern Canada continued to lead the country in median earnings, the gap narrowed from 2018. The territories (-$1,660) and all three western provinces experienced declines in median employment income. The only provinces to experience growth were in the Atlantic region (+$560) and Quebec (+$2,110).

Alberta continued to be a hub of interprovincial mobility for certified journeypersons in 2019. One year after certification, 21.9% of journeypersons who worked or lived in a province other than their certification province had moved to Alberta. However, at the same time, 36.6% of all journeypersons who left their province of certification came from Alberta.

Alberta’s struggling economic environment led more journeypersons to migrate out of the province than into the province for the third consecutive year, likely to find employment. However, journeypersons who worked in Alberta one year after certifying experienced the highest median employment income ($74,870) of all provinces, though this was lower than what was seen in the territories.

British Columbia surpassed Alberta in the number of newly certified in-migrants for the first time in 2019. Favourable economic conditions, including growth in construction investment (+7.1%), construction employment (+0.6%), and the lowest unemployment rate (4.7%) in the country, contributed to British Columbia having its lowest mobility rate out of the province (6.7%) since the beginning of series, as well as being the most popular destination for newly certified migrant journeypersons in 2019.

Nova Scotia experienced its highest number of journeypersons migrating to the province in 2019 since the beginning of the series in 2008. This growth stemmed from an increase in newly certified steamfitters/pipefitters and construction electricians migrating to the province from New Brunswick. Nova Scotia also experienced an 11.3% increase in construction investment and a 1.5% growth in construction employment during the same period.

Journeypersons were also less likely than ever before to move to another province or territory in 2019, one year after certification. Only 5.6% of journeypersons either lived or worked in a province or territory other than their certification jurisdiction. This marks the lowest national mobility rate of journeypersons since the start of the data series in 2008 and a 0.9% decline from the previous lowest rate in 2017.