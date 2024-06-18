Join WMCO’s Annual General Meeting and Networking Event: In-Depth Discussions on HR, Cybersecurity, and Recruitment

The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario (WMCO) is set to host its much-anticipated Quarterly Networking Event and Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Conestoga College on June 27th, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM. This event is designed to provide members and non-members alike with valuable insights and opportunities to network with peers across the wood industry. Register here!

Event Highlights:

Discover CFIB’s New HR Now! Program Attendees will get an in-depth look at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business’s (CFIB) new HR Now! program. This initiative provides businesses with free HR advice and resources, ensuring they stay compliant with ever-changing legislation. Participants will learn how expert HR advice can transform their business operations and improve employee management. MIT’s Cybersecurity and AI Insights With the growing threat of cyberattacks, protecting business data has never been more critical. MIT Consulting will offer insights into the latest cybersecurity threats and strategies to mitigate them. The session will cover how AI is being used by hackers and provide actionable steps businesses can take to safeguard their data. Staffing and Recruitment Strategies In the current competitive hiring market, finding and retaining top talent can be challenging. Jason Noble of Noble Search Group will share effective staffing and recruitment strategies tailored for the wood industry. Attendees will gain practical tips and innovative approaches to enhance their recruitment processes and ensure their business thrives.

Plus: WMCO Annual General Meeting The AGM will offer members the opportunity to discuss organizational matters, review the past year’s achievements, and plan for future initiatives. This is a crucial segment for members to stay informed and engaged with WMCO’s direction.

Networking Opportunities: The event promises to be the best networking opportunity in the wood industry, bringing together professionals from all wood segments. Early bird networking and lunch will be provided from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, offering ample time to connect and catch up with peers before the presentations begin.

Exclusive Tour of the Conestoga Woodworking Centre: Participants will also have the chance to tour the state-of-the-art Conestoga Woodworking Centre. This tour will showcase the cutting-edge equipment and innovative techniques used to train the next generation of woodworking professionals, highlighting why the center is a leader in woodworking education.

Event Details:

Date: June 27th, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Venue: Conestoga College, 299 Doon Valley Dr, Kitchener, ON N2G 4M4

Format: In-Person & Live Streamed

In-Person & Live Streamed Open to Non-Members: Non-members are encouraged to join WMCO for future benefits and can register through the provided link.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights, network with industry peers, and stay ahead in the wood manufacturing industry. Register now to secure your spot at WMCO’s Quarterly Networking Event and AGM at Conestoga College.