Join Us at the CKCA Quebec Event: Everything You Need to Know

Excitement is building for the Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association’s (CKCA) upcoming Regional Event in the beautiful Orford, Quebec, from May 13-15, 2024. This event is a must-attend for anyone in the kitchen cabinet manufacturing industry, offering a unique mix of networking, innovation, and relaxation. Here’s a quick guide to ensure you have a smooth and enjoyable experience. See more event and program information on the CKCA site here.

Getting There and Staying There

Transportation: For those flying into Montreal Airport (YUL), CKCA has arranged buses on May 13 at 11 am and 3 pm for a direct ride to Orford. If you prefer driving, the hotel offers ample parking.

Accommodations: Stay at the Espace4saisons with a special rate of $175 per night for attendees. Be sure to book by April 23, 2024, to secure your spot. Call 1-877-768-1110 ext. 0 and mention ‘CKCA Group’ for the booking.

Registration Details

Early Bird Alert: CKCA events are known for their sell-out crowds, so grab your spot early! Members can enjoy an early bird rate until April 5, while non-members can start registering after March 15. Suppliers should note the registration guidelines for reps. If you’re paying by American Express, reach out to sandra@ckca.ca.

Sponsorship and More

Looking to get your business noticed? Sponsorship opportunities are now available but tend to go quickly. Call Sandra at 613-493-5858 to see what’s available.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss Out

The CKCA Regional Event is the perfect opportunity to connect with peers, get inspired by industry trends, and enjoy the scenic beauty of Orford, Quebec. Whether you’re there to learn, network, or just relax, this event promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees.

Remember, spots fill up fast, so make sure to register soon and secure your hotel booking. We can’t wait to see you there for what’s sure to be an unforgettable few days!