Jasper and Tundra Collections

Berenson recently added two new lines to their Canadiana collection of hardware: Jasper and Tundra.

Inspired by serene and simple mountain living, Jasper takes a relaxed approach, favoring balance and harmony over decorative detail. With subtle geometric styling, this new collection perfectly complements any home decor, whether traditional, transitional, or contemporary. Designed with accessibility in mind, Jasper’s appliance pulls feature softened edges and extra hand clearance for comfortable, long-term daily use.

Tundra sees the tranquility in Canada’s vast northern landscapes. Take the road less travelled, away from the busyness of modern life. Tundra’s less-is-more approach brings expansive lines and streamlined shapes to contemporary and modern interiors. Rest, relax and unwind in clean and uncluttered spaces.

Tip your hat to Canada’s deep-rooted heritage and natural resources with the brand new, Brushed Gold finish, available exclusively on Jasper and Tundra. Inspired by industry trends, Brushed Gold brings warmth and a touch of luxury to any space.