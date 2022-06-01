IWF Influencers Lounge

The International Woodworking Fair will stage its first ‘Woodworking Influencers Lounge’ during IWF 2022, taking place August 23-26, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

The Woodworking Influencers Lounge will serve as a gathering spot for the dozens of woodworking social media personalities to meet with their thousands of fans during the show. In online social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and podcasts, woodworking influencers have risen in prominence. They have become a vital force in communicating trends in technology, tools, materials, and techniques for producing furniture, cabinetry, and casegoods to hundreds of thousands of woodworking professionals.

“IWF recognizes the growing importance of online experts in reaching and educating large numbers of woodworking professionals,” says Kevin Holtzclaw, IWF chief executive officer. “The Woodworking Influencers Lounge will allow their followers to meet these experts in-person, on the show floor where they can access some of the newest technology and materials they follow, in a real-life setting.”

The Woodworking Influencers Lounge will be located adjacent to the IWF Network News exhibit, in the new BC exhibit hall.

IWF is reaching out to woodworking influencers now, and they are invited to register to be included in the roster of personalities appearing at the show. Each afternoon, a key influencer will be interviewed for a podcast by Ethan Abramson, whose Building a Furniture Brand podcast is included in each issue of IWF Network News.

IWF exhibitors are also invited to nominate woodworking influencers with whom they are engaged. For more information about the Woodworking Influencers Lounge, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Bill Esler, Editor, IWF Network News at billesler@iwfnetworknews.com.