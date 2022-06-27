IWF 2022 Challengers Awards Finalists Announced

The IWF Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award® is a world-renowned competition recognizing companies demonstrating exemplary achievement in the development of product, service, or manufacturing technologies and techniques created to advance the industry. A panel of nine distinguished judges—all recognized professionals drawn from across the industry landscape—review and analyze each entry.

From the field of 86 contestants, 20 finalists have been selected to perform live demonstrations for judges’ review on the day preceding show opening. Judges render final decisions to select winners based on demonstration outcomes. Seven winners will be announced on IWF 2022 opening day, Tuesday, August 23. The finalists will be on display in The Challengers Award Gallery throughout the duration of the show.