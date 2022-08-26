Investor Group Acquires Armoires Cuisines Action

Located in St-Sabine, Quebec, Armoires Cuisines Action (ACA) is Québec’s leader in designing, manufacturing and installing custom kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, laundry rooms and other custom residential storage. ACA is the largest manufacturer/retailer of custom cabinets in Quebec to operate a production line and computer system designed specifically for custom-made products from design, manufacture, and delivery to after-sales service.

An investor group led by Champlain Financial Corporation, including Fondaction, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of ACA.

The Naud van Gennip family, founders and majority shareholders for the past 33 years and Francois Chaurette (Chairman of the Board) remain shareholders. Guy Grégoire (President), Carole Langlois (Vice-President Finance and Administration), and Maude Naud van Gennip (Director of Marketing and Human Resources) have also joined the shareholder base. With Champlain’s strategic and financial support, they will continue in their leadership roles and guide the company through this new growth phase.

“From the very beginning until recently, Armoires Cuisines Action has successfully implemented its dazzling development plan through comprehensive services and high-quality products offered to its customers,” said Grégoire. “We are very pleased with this new corporate partnership, which will propel the company into a growth dynamic commensurate with its ambitions in the coming years.”

“We are pleased to be associated with a partner of Champlain’s calibre whose strategic and operational expertise will help us achieve our accelerated growth plans,” said Chaurette. “Their entrepreneurial approach and value creation experience was paramount in our choice of partner. We are excited about the prospects this new partnership will create.”

KPMG Corporate Finance acted as exclusive financial advisor to ACA in connection with the transaction.