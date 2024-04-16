Invest in Us: CME’s Plea to Revitalize Canadian Manufacturing

Amidst an environment of high interest rates and sluggish economic growth, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) has issued a strong call to the federal government to prioritize the manufacturing sector in the upcoming budget. This sector is crucial, contributing 10 percent to Canada’s real gross domestic product.

In its pre-budget submission, CME outlined the pressing need for initiatives that stimulate manufacturing investment and thereby support broader economic growth. According to Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME, Canada’s investment per worker in manufacturing is significantly lower than that of the U.S., emphasizing the need for the government to encourage reinvestment and expansion within the country.

Strategic Recommendations for Growth

CME’s submission includes several key recommendations aimed at invigorating the manufacturing sector:

Acceleration of the five new and expanded investment tax credits, a response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

A proposal for employer-led training benefits, offering a 50 percent tax credit to defray half the costs of employee training.

Introduction of a nationwide 10 percent refundable manufacturing investment tax credit for new infrastructure and technological investments.

Extension and expansion of the Accelerated Investment Initiative, aligning it with Canada’s critical minerals strategy and including sectors like mining and metal manufacturing.

Enhanced investment in trade-enabling infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports, and airports to improve the logistics of goods movement.

The CME highlights that the manufacturing sector not only significantly contributes to the GDP but also strengthens communities across the nation. By focusing on the needs of this sector, the government can create a conducive environment for investment, innovation, and job creation.