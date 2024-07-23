Introducing Selva Pro: The Ultimate 2K Polyurethane and Acrylic Wood Coatings by AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel proudly presents the Selva™ Pro range, a groundbreaking line of 2K polyurethane and acrylic coatings designed for the professional and industrial woodworking community. Part of the Chemcraft® portfolio, Selva Pro systems embody Italian-inspired craftsmanship, backed by decades of industry expertise and advanced R&D.

Manufactured in North America, these high-performance coatings excel in drying time, sanding, hardness, chemical resistance, and potlife, using top-quality raw materials under strict quality control standards.

The Selva Pro range features three systems, offering a full spectrum of sheens from high gloss to dead flat and limitless color possibilities. Selva Pro Chiaro and Selva Pro Bianco are robust 2K polyurethane systems perfect for kitchens and bathrooms, providing exceptional protection and minimal odor. Both share a 2:1 mix ratio for ease of use.

Selva Pro Acrilico, a 2K acrylic system, enhances wood grain and is ideal for high-quality wood types, with various finish options including a modern dead flat ‘Naturale’ topcoat. The range’s compact hardener selection and consistent mix ratios ensure streamlined inventory and application.

Distributed through Chemcraft’s extensive network, Selva Pro is the top choice for craftsmen and manufacturers, offering substantial protection, beauty, and design freedom for commercial and residential projects. For more information, visit Chemcraft Selva Pro.