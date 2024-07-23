Introducing MicroX ULTRA: The First Nanometer-Resolution Micro Tool Grinder by ANCA

ANCA CNC Machines has launched the MicroX ULTRA, a revolutionary six-axis grinding machine for producing nano and micro cutting tools down to D0.03mm. This machine is the industry’s first with nanometer resolution, offering unmatched precision and productivity.

Pat McCluskey, co-founder of ANCA, celebrates the company’s 50th anniversary with this innovation. “The MicroX ULTRA represents our commitment to advanced, efficient, and user-friendly machine design,” McCluskey states.

Key Features:

Nanometer Resolution: Provides exceptional surface and edge quality with precise control on all axes.

Provides exceptional surface and edge quality with precise control on all axes. Optimized Axes Travel: Critical for grinding ballnose, corner radius, and profile tools, ensuring nearly equal X and Y interpolations.

Critical for grinding ballnose, corner radius, and profile tools, ensuring nearly equal X and Y interpolations. ANCA Machine Intelligence: Advanced algorithms maintain precise tool grinding paths, compensating for disturbances and spindle speed variations.

Advanced algorithms maintain precise tool grinding paths, compensating for disturbances and spindle speed variations. In-Process Measurement: The LaserUltra system enhances precision by controlling tolerances and adapting to wheel wear.

The LaserUltra system enhances precision by controlling tolerances and adapting to wheel wear. AIMS Ready: Integrates with ANCA Integrated Manufacturing System for automated, lights-out production.

The MicroX ULTRA, embodying ANCA’s five decades of expertise, is set to transform micro tool grinding with superior precision and ease of use.

For more information, visit ANCA MicroX ULTRA.