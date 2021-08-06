Interfor acquires four US sawmills

Burnaby-based forest products company Interfor recently announced that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire four sawmill operations from Georgia-Pacific, located in Bay Springs, MS, Fayette, AL, DeQuincy, LA, and Philomath, OR. These new acquisitions bring the Canadian company’s total to 21 sawmills across North America, making Interfor one of the world’s largest lumber providers.

“We continue to focus on delivering superior returns through operational excellence, targeted asset upgrades, growth, working capital discipline, and developing our people,” said Ian Fillinger, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are positioned for continued strategic growth: we have the right people, the right facilities, and the right products.”

The company has an annual production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world.