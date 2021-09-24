INTEGRA High-Pressure Laminate

Effective November 1, Uniboard will stock 135 SKUs of HPL matched to its Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) product at its Sayabec facility. HPL in Uniboard colors will no longer be available from Formica.

“Over the past five years, Uniboard has pushed the boundaries of design of its TFL Collection with new product introductions such as Embossed in Register (EIR) and deep embossed finishes and has become the North American innovator and leader of textured decorative TFL surfaces,” says Don Raymond, Vice President of Marketing and Sales US. “Our customers have taken notice of our TFL product innovations and have encouraged us to push the boundaries even further and offer an HPL with the same designs and market-leading textures as in our TFL product. We view this as an opportunity and, because of our investments in our Sayabec facility, we are able to produce deep-textured, EIR, matte effect and other designer HPL products.”

As of November 1, through one of the most comprehensive HPL stock programs in North America, Uniboard will offer 135 HPL colors matched perfectly in decor and texture to its TFL products, showing short lead times and low order quantity minimums. All of Uniboard’s North American decorative products distribution partners have full access to this program.